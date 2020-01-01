Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,242 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus Leather BCam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus Leather BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 6263874
  2. 6263874
  3. 6263874
  4. 6263874
  5. 6263874
  6. 6263874
  7. 6263874
  8. 6263874
  9. 6263874
  10. 6263874
  11. 6263874
  12. 6263874
  13. 6263874
  14. 6263874
  15. 6263874
  16. 6263874
  17. 6263874
  18. 6263874
  19. 6263874
  20. 6263874
  21. 6263874
  22. 6263874
  23. 6263874
  24. 6263874
  25. 6263874
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

111,242KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6263874
  • Stock #: 15176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 111,242 KM

Vehicle Description

**ACCIDENT FREE - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $45,680111,242 KMThis 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus is powered by a 3.6L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Grand Caravan is equipped with leather bucket seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, stow n' go seating, stability control, heated exterior mirrors, keyless entry, tri-zone climate control, fog lights, halogen headlights, power sliding doors, rear view camera, power liftgate & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats O...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2005 Kenworth T-800B...
 1,030,247 KM
$77,888 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 32,582 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Renegade 4...
 25,549 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory