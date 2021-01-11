Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,656 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Contact Seller
SXT Premium Plus

SXT Premium Plus

Location

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

107,656KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6493555
  • Stock #: 21SR2963A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR632155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The quintessential Dodge -- This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Chrome Grille
Engine Oil Cooler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Bucket front seats
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Sliding Rear Doors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Easy-clean floor mats
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
75 L Fuel Tank
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Radio: 130
17 Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Crystal
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
GVWR: 2744 kgs (6050 lbs)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player and Clock
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

