Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

26,368 KM

Details Description Features

$25,811

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,811

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

AWD GT Leather Roof Nav 3rd Row

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

AWD GT Leather Roof Nav 3rd Row

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 5328218
  2. 5328218
  3. 5328218
  4. 5328218
  5. 5328218
  6. 5328218
  7. 5328218
  8. 5328218
  9. 5328218
  10. 5328218
  11. 5328218
  12. 5328218
  13. 5328218
  14. 5328218
  15. 5328218
  16. 5328218
  17. 5328218
  18. 5328218
  19. 5328218
  20. 5328218
  21. 5328218
  22. 5328218
  23. 5328218
  24. 5328218
  25. 5328218
  26. 5328218
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5328218
  • Stock #: 14925
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG6HT535461

$25,811

+ taxes & licensing

26,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 26,368 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $41,83026,386 KMThis 2017 Dodge Journey AWD GT is powered by a 3.6L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Journey is equipped with leather bucket seats, power adjustable seats, third row seating, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, remote start, heated seats, heated steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, touchscreen display, rear view camera, sunroof, navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, fog lights & much more. This Dodge carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
GVW/Payload Rating
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (STD)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 53,430 KM
$49,811 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 4x4 Cr...
 57,566 KM
$59,942 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 6,742 KM
$59,744 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory