2017 Ford Edge
157,429KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10272639
- Stock #: L22CA27965A
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP9HBB32398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,429 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
TIRES: 21"
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
EBONY
Equipment Group 400A
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Hands-Free Liftgate
Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
SHADOW BLACK
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM TARNISHED DARK LOW GLOSS
CANYON RIDGE
DRIVER'S PACKAGE 2
2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE SAFETY BELTS
BLUE JEAN
Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated Sport Bucket Seats
Requires Subscription
Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning
DUAL-HEADREST DVD (PRE-INSTALLED)
