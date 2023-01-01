Menu
2017 Ford Edge

157,429 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,429KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272639
  • Stock #: L22CA27965A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP9HBB32398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
TIRES: 21"

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
EBONY
Equipment Group 400A
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Hands-Free Liftgate
Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
SHADOW BLACK
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM TARNISHED DARK LOW GLOSS
CANYON RIDGE
DRIVER'S PACKAGE 2
2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE SAFETY BELTS
BLUE JEAN
Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated Sport Bucket Seats
Requires Subscription
Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning
DUAL-HEADREST DVD (PRE-INSTALLED)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

