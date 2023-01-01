Menu
2017 Ford Escape

129,380 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | AWD

2017 Ford Escape

SE | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | AWD

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10438683
  Stock #: 6186A
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD1HUD87639

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 129,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

