2017 Ford Escape

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8958973
  Stock #: 22BS74723A
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD5HUE27124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA
MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

