2017 Ford Explorer

89,598 KM

$31,895

+ tax & licensing
MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

XLT

XLT

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

89,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6090237
  • Stock #: 20EX10876A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGB42033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh TraDe-In!!

Photos Coming Soon!!

Our Mechanics will be doing an inspection on this vehicle shortly and then straight to detail!

With over 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.

Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­

To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 403.346.6621.

Or Email us: jshiplett@goauto.ca

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

No Doc/Admin Fees

Flat Commission Sales Consultants

Go Card Discounts

Local 24/7 Customer Service­­

We Are MGM Ford Lincoln – Located at 3010 – Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.

For More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!

 

*This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, MGM Ford Lincoln reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. *

*This price includes an $899 mandatory security transfer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

