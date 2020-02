**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $63,99944,156 KMThis 2017 Ford F-150 4x4 Super Crew XLT FX4 is powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost engine that is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This F-150 is equipped with fog lights, halogen headlights, engine block heater, keyless entry, rear view camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, blind spot detection, panoramic sunroof, navigation system, trailer brake controller, 20" wheels, bed liner, tonneau cover & much more. This Ford carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!