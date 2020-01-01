Menu
2017 Ford F-350

4x4 Regular Cab XL 6" Lift

2017 Ford F-350

4x4 Regular Cab XL 6" Lift

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$39,874

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,892KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4437630
  • Stock #: 14608
  • VIN: 1FTRF3B65HEC87875
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $58,79946,892 KMThis 2017 Ford F-350 4x4 Regular Cab XL is powered by a 6.2L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This F-350 is equipped with a Pro-Comp 6" lift kit, Fuel aftermarket wheels, ABS brakes, trailer brake controller, engine block heater & much more. This Ford carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
