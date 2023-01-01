$25,999+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
207,150KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2NEC9HG344140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call for more information!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Pickup box
Capless Fuel Fill
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Active aero shutters
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
PEDALS POWER-ADJUSTABLE
FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
RADIO HD
MOULDINGS BODYSIDE CHROME
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Taillamps LED with signature
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Grille surround chrome
Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)
Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum
Audio system 8 Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM HD Radio with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (Upgradeable to (IO6) 8 Diagonal...
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)
Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab or Double Cab models.
Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger pow...
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Alternator 150 amps (Not included with (PCQ) SLT eAssist Package.)
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20 bright machined aluminum wheels (NZP) 20 chrome clad aluminum (RD5) 20 polished aluminum (NZH) 20 ultra bright machined aluminum with pai...
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Standard on 4WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.)
Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Double Cab model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Requires Crew cab model without (GAT) A...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
Call Dealer
403-347-XXXX(click to show)
