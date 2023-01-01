2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Driver Restriction Features

Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)

CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

PEDALS POWER-ADJUSTABLE

FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED

TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

RADIO HD

MOULDINGS BODYSIDE CHROME

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Bumper front chrome lower

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Taillamps LED with signature

Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Grille surround chrome

Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)

Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum

Audio system 8 Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM HD Radio with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (Upgradeable to (IO6) 8 Diagonal...

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)

Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab or Double Cab models.

Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger pow...

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Alternator 150 amps (Not included with (PCQ) SLT eAssist Package.)

GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20 bright machined aluminum wheels (NZP) 20 chrome clad aluminum (RD5) 20 polished aluminum (NZH) 20 ultra bright machined aluminum with pai...

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Standard on 4WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.)

Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)