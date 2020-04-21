Menu
2017 Isuzu NPR

H.D 16 Ft.Cube Van BCam

2017 Isuzu NPR

H.D 16 Ft.Cube Van BCam

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$39,824

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,303KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4897443
  • Stock #: 14801
  • VIN: 54DC4W1B7HS802884
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $67,82547,303 KMThis 2017 Isuzu NPR H.D. 16 Ft. Cube Van is powered by a 6.0L engine that is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This NPR is equipped with a 16 ft. cube, rear view camera, CD player, air conditioning & much more. This Isuzu carries a 3 year/60,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

