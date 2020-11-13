2017 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating LEATHER SEAT TRIM Comfort FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic TITANIUM SILVER Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 3.041 Axle Ratio 71 L Fuel Tank Full Carpet Floor Covering 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6 Rear Collision Warning Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Wheels: 18 Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs) Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power driver seat 4-way driver lumbar support and driver seat memory BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM

