2017 Kia Sorento

49,410 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6206094
  • Stock #: 21SP4100A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA52HG315641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Kia Sorento EX V6 is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Kia, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Kia Sorento EX V6 will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
TITANIUM SILVER
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
Full Carpet Floor Covering
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
Rear Collision Warning
Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Wheels: 18 Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory
GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power driver seat 4-way driver lumbar support and driver seat memory
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

