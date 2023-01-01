2017 Nissan Altima

$22,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 7 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9623530

9623530 Stock #: PG3906

PG3906 VIN: 1N4AL3AP2HN356902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Stock # PG3906

Mileage 81,775 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire CVT Transmission Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Covers A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.