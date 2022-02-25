$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
Location
Honda Red Deer
1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7
- Listing ID: 8363547
- Stock #: PG3575
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC786693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PG3575
- Mileage 83,604 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Nissan Rogue has low kilometers and one owner. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience technicians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasure!If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-- Cloth Seats- Moonroof- Bluetooth- Remote Start- Back Up Camera- And much more! -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have "documentation" and "admin" feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.
Vehicle Features
