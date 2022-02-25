Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

83,604 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Honda Red Deer

855-996-2953

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

Location

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

855-996-2953

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,604KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8363547
  • Stock #: PG3575
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC786693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PG3575
  • Mileage 83,604 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Nissan Rogue has low kilometers and one owner. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience technicians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasure!If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-- Cloth Seats- Moonroof- Bluetooth- Remote Start- Back Up Camera- And much more! -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have "documentation" and "admin" feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription

