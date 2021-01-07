2017 PLEASURE WAY Lexor

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire TIRE SEALANT & AIR COMPRESSOR BRIGHT WHITE TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass 2 Additional Key Fobs Power Folding Heated Mirrors QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Auxiliary power connection DRIVER SWIVEL SEAT GREY CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS MOPAR TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: MOPAR 4- & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class IV Hitch Receiver WHEELS: 16" X 6" ALUMINUM PASSENGER SWIVEL SEAT TIRES: 225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/CD -inc: 5" Touchscreen Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Media Input Hub Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls GPS Antenna Input PREMIUM APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Fog Lamps Chrome Front Grille DELETE SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Sealant & Air Compressor

