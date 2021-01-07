Menu
2017 PLEASURE WAY Lexor

68,508 KM

$119,887

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

TS Class B RV

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

68,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $153,80068,508 KMThis 2017 Pleasure Way Lexor TS Class B is based off of a Ram 3500 ProMaster High Roof and is powered by a 3.6L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Lexor TS is equipped with leather bucket seats, swivel seats, power awning, keyless entry, exterior shower, navigation, voltage meter, vinyl flooring, table, oven, microwave, fridge, sink, sofa, sleeps 2, bathroom, TV, DVD player, cruise control, rear view camera & much more. This Pleasure Way carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
TIRE SEALANT & AIR COMPRESSOR
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
2 Additional Key Fobs
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Auxiliary power connection
DRIVER SWIVEL SEAT
GREY CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
MOPAR TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: MOPAR 4- & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class IV Hitch Receiver
WHEELS: 16" X 6" ALUMINUM
PASSENGER SWIVEL SEAT
TIRES: 225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/CD -inc: 5" Touchscreen Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Media Input Hub Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls GPS Antenna Input
PREMIUM APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Fog Lamps Chrome Front Grille
DELETE SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Sealant & Air Compressor

