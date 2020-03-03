Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

4x4 Crew Cab Big Horn Limited Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4x4 Crew Cab Big Horn Limited Edition

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 4726386
  2. 4726386
  3. 4726386
  4. 4726386
  5. 4726386
  6. 4726386
  7. 4726386
  8. 4726386
  9. 4726386
  10. 4726386
  11. 4726386
  12. 4726386
  13. 4726386
  14. 4726386
  15. 4726386
  16. 4726386
  17. 4726386
  18. 4726386
  19. 4726386
  20. 4726386
  21. 4726386
  22. 4726386
  23. 4726386
  24. 4726386
  25. 4726386
Contact Seller

$34,874

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,956KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4726386
  • Stock #: 14697
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4HS710960
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $62,20033,956 KMThis 2017 Ram 1500 4x4 Crew Cab Big Horn Limited Edition is powered by a 5.7L HEMI engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This Ram is equipped with power adjustable seats, keyless entry, halogen headlights, engine block heater, 20" wheels, fog lights, heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailer brake controller, remote start, rear view camera, reverse parking sensors, sunroof, navigation system, Alpine premium audio & much more. This Ram carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
  • 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler (STD)
  • BRIGHT POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Bright Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
  • REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System
  • Requires Subscription
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright ...
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Bright Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors Clas...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2013 Ford F-250 4x4 ...
 62,786 KM
$28,812 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 103,752 KM
$44,917 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 45,993 KM
$42,817 + tax & lic
Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Send A Message