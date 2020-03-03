Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Sunroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Bluetooth Connection

9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer

Granite Crystal Metallic

PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM

121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK

REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm

Class IV Hitch Receiver

COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)

RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD)

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler (STD)

BRIGHT POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Bright Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors

REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System

Requires Subscription

DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright ...

TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Bright Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors Clas...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.