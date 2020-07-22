2017 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Bright Bodyside Moulding Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 3.42 axle ratio Spray-in bedliner TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 180-amp alternator Red Pearl Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road Pickup Box Lighting Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) BRIGHT POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats 2nd Row Heated Seats Front Ventilated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Cur...

