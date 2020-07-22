Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

50,305 KM

Details Description Features

$62,922

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,922

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

4x4 Crew Cab Laramie Diesel Leather Nav BCam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

4x4 Crew Cab Laramie Diesel Leather Nav BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 5414159
  2. 5414159
  3. 5414159
  4. 5414159
  5. 5414159
  6. 5414159
  7. 5414159
  8. 5414159
  9. 5414159
  10. 5414159
  11. 5414159
  12. 5414159
Contact Seller

$62,922

+ taxes & licensing

50,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5414159
  • Stock #: 14948
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL0HG501734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Brown
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 14948
  • Mileage 50,305 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $84,65550,305 KMThis 2017 Ram 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Laramie is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbocharged diesel engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This 2500 is equipped with leather bucket seats, power adjustable seats, heated & cooled seats, heated rear seats, keyless entry, halogen headlights, rear view camera, trailer brake controller, heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, Alpine premium audio system, navigation system, tonneau cover, bed liner, gooseneck, remote start & much more. This Ram carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.42 axle ratio
Spray-in bedliner
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
180-amp alternator
Red Pearl
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
Pickup Box Lighting
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BRIGHT POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats 2nd Row Heated Seats Front Ventilated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Cur...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2014 RAM 2500 4x4 Me...
 66,369 KM
$57,816 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 4x4 Cr...
 36,054 KM
$54,827 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 3500 SLT
 104,474 KM
$42,952 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory