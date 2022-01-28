2017 RAM 2500

Sale $53,888 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 8 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8195103

Stock #: PG98071B

VIN: 3C6UR5FJ2HG504021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # PG98071B

Mileage 49,885 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors GVWR: 4 Diesel Fuel 000 lbs) 082 kgs (9 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Engine: 5.7L Hemi VVT V8 A/T M/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T 6-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

