2017 RAM 3500

184,792 KM

Details Description Features

$46,895

+ tax & licensing
$46,895

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

184,792KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9065320
  • Stock #: 22SD17184A
  • VIN: 3C63R3CLXHG701587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22SD17184A
  • Mileage 184,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.7L Hemi VVT V8
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GVWR: 4
700 lbs)
Diesel Fuel
A/T
M/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Requires Subscription
853 kgs (10

