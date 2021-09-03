2017 Subaru Outback

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7832820

7832820 Stock #: P8019

P8019 VIN: 4S4BSCDC8H3316843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8019

Mileage 42,017 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Delay Off Interior Lighting Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Exterior Roof Rack DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Bodyside Cladding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Rear Collision Warning Mechanical Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Premium cloth upholstery 4.111 Axle Ratio Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag 490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System GVWR: 2130 kgs (4695 lbs) Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed electronic throttle control and active valve control system Wheels: 17 x 7 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter paddle shifters manual mode transmission shift lock X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.