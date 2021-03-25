Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

24,424 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

24,424KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6861633
  • Stock #: 21ST4762A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6HC912182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,424 KM

Vehicle Description

In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota Corolla has very low mileage making it a rare find. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
80 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Fixed interval wipers
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
50 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)
Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: temporary spare tire
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert
4.21 Axle Ratio
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft seat recline adjustment driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: 6.1 display screen voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

