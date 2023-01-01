Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

46,000 KM

Details Features

2SS | REDLINE | RECARO SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY

2SS | REDLINE | RECARO SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY

Location

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9603763
  • Stock #: 6037A
  • VIN: 1G1FH1R74J0110682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Remote Vehicle Starter System
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Paddle-shift manual controls
2.77 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 6.2L V8 DI VVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

