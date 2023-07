2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$58,082 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 0 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10137531

10137531 Stock #: 36655A

36655A VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG198629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,010 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Hill Descent Control ENGINE BLOCK HEATER High Capacity Air Cleaner 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 150 amp alternator Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler Interior Remote Keyless Entry Cloth Seat Trim Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Rear 60/40 folding bench seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bluetooth For Phone HD Radio Exterior Body Colour Door Handles Rear wheelhouse liners Remote Locking Tailgate Trim Front body-colour bumper Body colour bodyside mouldings Additional Features Trailering Package deep-tinted glass Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD Off-Road Suspension Package 6 Speaker Audio System 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Colour Touch Screen Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Bright Machined Aluminum Preferred Equipment Group 2LT SiriusXM EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls 4.2' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre Body-Colour Mirror Caps Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential Single Slot CD/MP3 Player Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column 4WD Active Transfer Case 720 CCA/80 Amp-hr Maintenance Free HD Battery Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors Power Windows w/Driver Express Up E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE P265/70R17 AS BW Spare Tire Tires: P265/65R18 AT BW Body-Colour Grille Surround Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps Body-Colour Headlamp Bezels Chevrolet w/4G LTE OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps Chevrolet Connected Access GVWR: 3221 kgs Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V83.08 Rear Axle Ratio GVWR: 3266 kgs Underbody Shield Transfer Case Protection Engine: 4.3L EcoTec3 V617' x 7' Aluminum Full-Size Spare Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.