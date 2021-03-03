2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Sunroof POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Remote Keyless Entry universal home remote Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows Power sliding rear window Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bose Speaker System Suspension Heavy Duty Suspension Trim Chrome grille surround Chrome bodyside mouldings Seating Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Rear 60/40 folding bench seat

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Trailering Package Bluetooth For Phone 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Rear wheelhouse liners Leather Appointed Seat Trim Remote Vehicle Starter System Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror deep-tinted glass 150 amp alternator Dual-zone automatic climate control 3.08 rear axle ratio Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Front chrome bumper Rear chrome bumper Perforated leather appointed seat trim Theft deterrent system HD Radio Ultrasonic front & rear park assist Tires: P275/55R20 AS BW Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD Chrome Mirror Caps 6-Speaker Audio System 6 Speaker Audio System Tires: P265/65R18 AS BW Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat Active noise cancellation MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE WIRELESS CHARGING Engine: 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Wheels: 20' x 9' Chrome Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Colour Touch Screen Remote Locking Tailgate Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler Electric Rear-Window Defogger SiriusXM EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls 4.2' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential Single Slot CD/MP3 Player 4WD Active Transfer Case Power Windows w/Driver Express Up 110-Volt AC Power Outlet P265/70R17 AS BW Spare Tire Chevrolet w/4G LTE Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors Floor Mounted Console Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Clr Touch Nav Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/OD LTZ Plus Package Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Bright-Machined Aluminum Chevrolet Connected Access Heated & Vented Front Seating Enhanced Cooling Radiator Heavier Duty Rear Springs Increased RGAWR LED Taillamps w/Signature GVWR: 3266 kgs GVWR: 3447 kgs

