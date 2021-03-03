2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Power sliding rear window
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Perforated leather appointed seat trim
Ultrasonic front & rear park assist
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat
Active noise cancellation
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Colour Touch Screen
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls
4.2' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential
Single Slot CD/MP3 Player
Power Windows w/Driver Express Up
P265/70R17 AS BW Spare Tire
Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors
Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Clr Touch Nav
Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/OD
Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ
Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Bright-Machined Aluminum
Chevrolet Connected Access
Heated & Vented Front Seating
Enhanced Cooling Radiator
Heavier Duty Rear Springs
LED Taillamps w/Signature
