Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

53,349 KM

Details Features

$46,891

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,891

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

Contact Seller

$46,891

+ taxes & licensing

53,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6627503
  • Stock #: 35546A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJXJG338799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,349 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Remote Keyless Entry
universal home remote
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Power sliding rear window
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Speaker System
Heavy Duty Suspension
Chrome grille surround
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Trailering Package
Bluetooth For Phone
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Rear wheelhouse liners
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror
deep-tinted glass
150 amp alternator
Dual-zone automatic climate control
3.08 rear axle ratio
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Front chrome bumper
Rear chrome bumper
Perforated leather appointed seat trim
Theft deterrent system
HD Radio
Ultrasonic front & rear park assist
Tires: P275/55R20 AS BW
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
Chrome Mirror Caps
6-Speaker Audio System
6 Speaker Audio System
Tires: P265/65R18 AS BW
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat
Active noise cancellation
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE
WIRELESS CHARGING
Engine: 6.2L EcoTec3 V8
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Wheels: 20' x 9' Chrome
Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8
Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Colour Touch Screen
Remote Locking Tailgate
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
SiriusXM
EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls
4.2' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential
Single Slot CD/MP3 Player
4WD Active Transfer Case
Power Windows w/Driver Express Up
110-Volt AC Power Outlet
P265/70R17 AS BW Spare Tire
Chevrolet w/4G LTE
Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors
Floor Mounted Console
Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Clr Touch Nav
Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/OD
LTZ Plus Package
Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ
Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Bright-Machined Aluminum
Chevrolet Connected Access
Heated & Vented Front Seating
Enhanced Cooling Radiator
Heavier Duty Rear Springs
Increased RGAWR
LED Taillamps w/Signature
GVWR: 3266 kgs
GVWR: 3447 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

2017 GMC Sierra 2500...
 102,444 KM
$60,591 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX
 44,895 KM
$15,100 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Durango SXT
 98,000 KM
$23,891 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-3301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory