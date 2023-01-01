$31,915+ tax & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2018 Ford Explorer
Sport Leather|Nav|Winter Tire Set
136,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10438686
- Stock #: 6196A
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT9JGA74407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,204 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
