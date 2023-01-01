Menu
2018 Ford F-150

205,451 KM

Details Description Features

$19,591

+ tax & licensing
$19,591

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL

2018 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,591

+ taxes & licensing

205,451KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10539657
  • Stock #: 36782B
  • VIN: 1FTNF1EG6JKE20478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 205,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Please call for more information!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
870.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Tire Pressure Monitor
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual 1st Row Windows
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: manual adjuster
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 197 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
Radio w/Aux Audio Input Jack
Wheels: 17 Silver Styled Steel
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 4 Speakers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
GVWR: 2 898 kg (6 390 lb) Payload Package

