$37,895 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 7 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368179

8368179 Stock #: 22SD73710C

22SD73710C VIN: 1FTEW1EB9JFD89692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,751 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Flex Fuel Capability Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Diesel Fuel A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Seatbelt Air Bag Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.