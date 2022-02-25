Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

133,751 KM

Details Description Features

$37,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

Contact Seller

$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

133,751KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8368179
  • Stock #: 22SD73710C
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB9JFD89692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MGM Ford Lincoln

2021 Ford F-150
 21,862 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500
 62,081 KM
$59,895 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 81,500 KM
$83,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory