2018 Ford Focus

35,561 KM

$15,887

+ tax & licensing
$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

SE Hatchback BCam Remote Start

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

35,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6466866
  Stock #: 15248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,561 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $25,16835,561 KMThis 2018 Ford Focus SE Hatchback is powered by a 2.0L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Focus is equipped with halogen headlights, stability control, cruise control, keyless entry, rear view camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors, power adjustable seat, engine block heater, remote start & much more. This Ford carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

