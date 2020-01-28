Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Leather BCam

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Leather BCam

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$46,718

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,417KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4608756
  • Stock #: 14665
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEJ8JG306788
Gray
Black
Gasoline
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
8-cylinder
4-door
6

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $62,18043,417 KMThis 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Crew Cab SLT is powered by a 6.2L engine that is paired to an automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with leather bucket seats, seating for 6, rear view camera, touchscreen display, power adjustable seats, heated seats, trailer brake controller, remote start, tonneau cover, bed liner & much more. This GMC carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Requires Subscription

