**ONE OWNER - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $56,78039,210 KMThis 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Crew Cab SLE Z71 Kodiak is powered by a 5.3L engine that is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with a heated seats, touchscreen display, rear view camera, stability control, HID headlights, power driver seat, keyless entry, dual zone climate control, remote start, fog lights, trailering package, Rancho shocks, bed liner, trailer brake controller, engine block heater & much more. This GMC carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!
