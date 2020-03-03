Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab SLE Z71 Kodiak BCam

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab SLE Z71 Kodiak BCam

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$38,872

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,210KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4788306
  • Stock #: 14743
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6JG598338
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

**ONE OWNER - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $56,78039,210 KMThis 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Crew Cab SLE Z71 Kodiak is powered by a 5.3L engine that is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with a heated seats, touchscreen display, rear view camera, stability control, HID headlights, power driver seat, keyless entry, dual zone climate control, remote start, fog lights, trailering package, Rancho shocks, bed liner, trailer brake controller, engine block heater & much more. This GMC carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

Send A Message