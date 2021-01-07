Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

39,350 KM

Details Description Features

$49,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Level Kit Leather Roof Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Level Kit Leather Roof Nav

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 6499626
  2. 6499626
  3. 6499626
  4. 6499626
  5. 6499626
  6. 6499626
  7. 6499626
  8. 6499626
  9. 6499626
  10. 6499626
  11. 6499626
  12. 6499626
  13. 6499626
  14. 6499626
  15. 6499626
  16. 6499626
  17. 6499626
  18. 6499626
  19. 6499626
  20. 6499626
  21. 6499626
  22. 6499626
  23. 6499626
  24. 6499626
  25. 6499626
Contact Seller

$49,887

+ taxes & licensing

39,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6499626
  • Stock #: 15179A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 15179A
  • Mileage 39,350 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $76,96039,350 KMThis 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Crew Cab SLT is powered by a 5.3L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with Flowmaster dual exhaust, aftermarket wheels, 2" level kit, leather bucket seats, power adjustable seats, heated & cooled seats, memory seats, navigation system, rear view camera, remote start, bed liner, Bose premium audio system, running boards, keyless entry, tilt & telescopic steering column & much more. This GMC carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2017 Ford Explorer A...
 45,914 KM
$36,887 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 4x4 ...
 73,107 KM
$65,887 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 4x4 Cr...
 35,389 KM
$59,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory