2018 GMC Sierra 1500

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,895

+ tax & licensing
$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9069106
  • Stock #: 22LT68674A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NER1JG421044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22LT68674A
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Solid Paint
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Gas/Electric Hybrid
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
3-Passenger
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management
front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench
P265/65R18 all-season
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Direct Injection
Front collision mitigation
AM/FM/SiriusXM
8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen with GMC Infotainment System
Front Collision Warning
7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

