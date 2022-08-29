2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$43,895 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9069106

Stock #: 22LT68674A

VIN: 3GTU2NER1JG421044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22LT68674A

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive GVWR Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Powertrain 6-Speed Automatic 8 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Wheels Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Solid Paint ENGINE TRANSMISSION A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof SEATS Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Gas/Electric Hybrid 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Led Headlights 3-Passenger Tires Audio system blackwall Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench P265/65R18 all-season Requires Subscription ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Direct Injection Front collision mitigation AM/FM/SiriusXM 8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen with GMC Infotainment System Front Collision Warning 7200 LBS. (3266 KG) 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.