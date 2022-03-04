Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

97,105 KM

Details Description Features

$39,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

Location

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

Sale

$39,895

+ taxes & licensing

97,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8495170
  • Stock #: 22SD65481B
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX9JL139188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
2.0L TURBO
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
VVT
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Audio system
9-Speed A/T
Front Bucket
4-Cylinder
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
SIDI
9-speed automatic 9T50
8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

