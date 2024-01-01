Menu
This 2018 Honda Accord was purchased from one of our Honda Red Deer clients. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience techncians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasesure!If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-- Cloth Seats- Touch Screen- Remote Start- Lane Departure- Heated Seats- And much more! -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have documentation and admin feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.

2018 Honda Accord

76,555 KM

$26,390

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

SEDAN

2018 Honda Accord

SEDAN

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

855-996-2953

$26,390

+ taxes & licensing

76,555KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F13JA810787

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22CV7628A
  • Mileage 76,555 KM

This 2018 Honda Accord was purchased from one of our Honda Red Deer clients. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience techncians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasesure!If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-- Cloth Seats- Touch Screen- Remote Start- Lane Departure- Heated Seats- And much more! -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have "documentation" and "admin" feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Honda Red Deer

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

855-996-2953

$26,390

+ taxes & licensing

Honda Red Deer

855-996-2953

2018 Honda Accord