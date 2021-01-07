Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKX

54,223 KM

Details Description Features

$42,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

AWD Reserve Leather Roof Nav BCam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKX

AWD Reserve Leather Roof Nav BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 6598975
  2. 6598975
  3. 6598975
  4. 6598975
  5. 6598975
  6. 6598975
  7. 6598975
  8. 6598975
  9. 6598975
  10. 6598975
  11. 6598975
  12. 6598975
  13. 6598975
  14. 6598975
  15. 6598975
  16. 6598975
  17. 6598975
  18. 6598975
  19. 6598975
  20. 6598975
  21. 6598975
  22. 6598975
  23. 6598975
  24. 6598975
  25. 6598975
  26. 6598975
Contact Seller

$42,887

+ taxes & licensing

54,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6598975
  • Stock #: 15311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,223 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $69,42554,223 KMThis 2018 Lincoln MKX AWD Reserve is powered by a 2.7L engine that is paired to an automatic transmission. This MKX is equipped with blind spot detection, power liftgate, HID headlights, heated & cooled seats, leather bucket seats, heated rear seats, dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, engine block heater, heated steering wheel, keyless entry, remote start, front & rear parking sensors, navigation system, park assist, 360 degree camera, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance system, 21" wheels, Revel premium audio system & much more. This Lincoln carries the balance of a 6 year/110,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 91,909 KM
$29,887 + tax & lic
2005 Hummer H2 4x4 L...
 6,527 KM
$69,887 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge AWD S...
 57,018 KM
$27,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory