2018 Lincoln MKZ

There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lincoln MKZ Reserve that you won't find in your average vehicle. The MKZ Reserve has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 45,942km put on this Lincoln. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Lincoln MKZ Reserve is sure to sell fast. The quintessential Lincoln -- This Lincoln MKZ Reserve speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/06/15
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Tires: 19
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: Hybrid 2.0L iVCT Atkinson I-4
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Wheels: 19 Painted 20-Spoke Aluminum -inc: full centre ornament
TRANSMISSION: CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE POWERSPLIT
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity
Semi-Micro Perf Prem Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and cooled front seats 10-way comfort power driver/passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar and recliner and driver seat memory
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 centre LCD touch screen w/swiping capability AppLink Apple CarPlay Android Auto 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
