2018 Lincoln MKZ

45,942 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7224200
  • Stock #: P7939
  • VIN: 3LN6L5MU3JR604747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7939
  • Mileage 45,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lincoln MKZ Reserve that you won't find in your average vehicle. The MKZ Reserve has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 45,942km put on this Lincoln. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Lincoln MKZ Reserve is sure to sell fast. The quintessential Lincoln -- This Lincoln MKZ Reserve speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/06/15

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Tires: 19
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
2.91 Axle Ratio
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Bridge of Weir Leather Rear Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: Hybrid 2.0L iVCT Atkinson I-4
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Wheels: 19 Painted 20-Spoke Aluminum -inc: full centre ornament
TRANSMISSION: CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE POWERSPLIT
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity
Semi-Micro Perf Prem Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and cooled front seats 10-way comfort power driver/passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar and recliner and driver seat memory
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 centre LCD touch screen w/swiping capability AppLink Apple CarPlay Android Auto 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

