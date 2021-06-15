2018 Lincoln MKZ

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 9 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7224200

Stock #: P7939

VIN: 3LN6L5MU3JR604747

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,942 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Tires: 19 LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 53 L Fuel Tank Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels KEYPAD 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio 2.91 Axle Ratio Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Bridge of Weir Leather Rear Seat Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Engine: Hybrid 2.0L iVCT Atkinson I-4 Smart Device Remote Engine Start Wheels: 19 Painted 20-Spoke Aluminum -inc: full centre ornament TRANSMISSION: CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE POWERSPLIT FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity Semi-Micro Perf Prem Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and cooled front seats 10-way comfort power driver/passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar and recliner and driver seat memory SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 centre LCD touch screen w/swiping capability AppLink Apple CarPlay Android Auto 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

