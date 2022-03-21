Sale $35,895 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 7 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8958976

8958976 Stock #: 22SD46881B

22SD46881B VIN: 1C6RR7LT7JS142483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22SD46881B

Mileage 77,762 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Running Boards/Side Steps WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors GVWR: 3 Diesel Fuel A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription 152 kgs (6 950 lbs)

