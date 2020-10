2018 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Sunroof Security SECURITY ALARM Media / Nav / Comm GPS Navigation Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Convenience Group Remote Start System Glove Box Lamp Seating Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Trim Deluxe Door Trim Panel Comfort LED interior lighting

Additional Features Power Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Rain-sensing windshield wipers Remote proximity keyless entry HD Radio Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SIRIUSXM Traffic 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Front door accent lighting Rear door accent lighting Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Quick Order Package 22P Power Wagon GPS Antenna Input 8.4' Touchscreen Leather-Faced 40/20/40 Bench Seat A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Armrest w/Cup Holders #1 Foam Seat Cushion Remote USB Charging Port Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Front Ventilated Seats Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display LEATHER & LUXURY GROUP High-Back Seats Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Google Android Auto 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link USB Mobile Projection Apple CarPlay Capable 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener Black 6.4L Hemi Badge Black RAM 2500 Badge Radio/Driver Seat/Mirror Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

