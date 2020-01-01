Menu
2018 RAM 2500

36,414 KM

Details Description Features

$63,887

+ tax & licensing
$63,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Diesel Manual 6" Lift

2018 RAM 2500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Diesel Manual 6" Lift

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$63,887

+ taxes & licensing

36,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6293865
  Stock #: 15179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 15179
  • Mileage 36,414 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $87,76036,414 KMThis 2018 Ram 2500 4x4 Crew Cab SLT is powered by a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine that is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. This 2500 is equipped with a 6" lift kit, aftermarket wheels, bed liner, running boards, stability control, keyless entry, halogen headlights, engine block heater, cruise control, power drivers seat, steering wheel mounted controls, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera, power sliding rear window, fog lights, Alpine premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, dual zone climate control, trailer brake controller & much more. This Ram carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Monotone Paint
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Clearance Lamps
Rear Power Sliding Window
Spray-in bedliner
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
Park-Sense rear park assist system
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
180-amp alternator
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Black Tubular Side Steps
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAM
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Mini Floor Console
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Tow Hooks Off-Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Body-Colour Fender Flares Hill Descent Control Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control G...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs ...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/...
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Door Handles Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Grille w/Body Colour Surround...

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

