**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $87,76036,414 KMThis 2018 Ram 2500 4x4 Crew Cab SLT is powered by a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine that is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. This 2500 is equipped with a 6" lift kit, aftermarket wheels, bed liner, running boards, stability control, keyless entry, halogen headlights, engine block heater, cruise control, power drivers seat, steering wheel mounted controls, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera, power sliding rear window, fog lights, Alpine premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, dual zone climate control, trailer brake controller & much more. This Ram carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!
