2018 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Monotone Paint Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Clearance Lamps Rear Power Sliding Window Spray-in bedliner TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire Park-Sense rear park assist system 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover 180-amp alternator TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Black Tubular Side Steps CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAM Electronic Trailer Brake Controller WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Mini Floor Console BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Requires Subscription OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Tow Hooks Off-Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Body-Colour Fender Flares Hill Descent Control Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Manual LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control G... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs ... DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/... BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Door Handles Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Grille w/Body Colour Surround...

