2018 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Monotone Paint Application Clearance Lamps TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM 180-amp alternator TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) Electronic Trailer Brake Controller GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS) WHEELS: 17" X 6" CHROME-CLAD STEEL TIRES: LT235/80R17E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD -inc: Nexen Brand Tires COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Intake GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter F... LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp Universal Garage Door Open... DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Chrome Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2721kg (6000lb) Front Axle ... DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumb... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual Zone ...

