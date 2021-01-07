Menu
2018 RAM 3500

96,470 KM

Details Description Features

$59,887

+ tax & licensing
$59,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Dually Diesel BCam

2018 RAM 3500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Dually Diesel BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$59,887

+ taxes & licensing

96,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6433456
  Stock #: 15216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15216
  • Mileage 96,470 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $79,21096,470 KMThis 2018 Ram 3500 4x4 Crew Cab SLT DRW is powered by a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This 3500 is equipped with keyless entry, halogen headlights, engine block heater, power adjustable driver seat, steering wheel mounted controls, remote start, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera, bed liner, tinted windows, Bluetooth connectivity, front & rear park assist & much more. This Ram carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Clearance Lamps
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
180-amp alternator
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS)
WHEELS: 17" X 6" CHROME-CLAD STEEL
TIRES: LT235/80R17E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD -inc: Nexen Brand Tires
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Intake GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter F...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp Universal Garage Door Open...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Chrome Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2721kg (6000lb) Front Axle ...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumb...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual Zone ...

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

