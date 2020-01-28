**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $36,1755,759 KMThis 2018 Toyota Camry XSE is powered by a 2.4L engine that is paired to an automatic transmission. This Camry is equipped with lane departure warning, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, leather bucket seats, power adjustable seats, LED lighting, blind spot detection, keyless entry, push button start, heated seats, dual zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity & much more. This Toyota carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!