2018 Toyota Tundra

58,552 KM

$45,300

+ tax & licensing
Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

SR5 Plus

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

58,552KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6468070
  • Stock #: P7860
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F15JX749358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus is sure to sell fast. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
STANDARD PAINT
POWER REAR WINDOWS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
CHROME ACCESSORY PACKAGE
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Seat
143.8 L Fuel Tank
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
1240# Maximum Payload
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/ Wheel Locks
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
CEMENT GREY METALLIC
Tundra SR5 Plus Grade
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
GVWR: 3265 kgs (7200 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type gas shock absorbers coil springs and stabilizer bar Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive sequential shift mode tow/haul mode console mounted shift lever lock up torque converter transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat driver power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Keyless Entry w/4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i) crank hold electronic starter control engine oil cooler Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating heavy duty battery starter alternator and heater h...
BLACK FABRIC SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

