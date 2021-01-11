2018 Toyota Tundra

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus is sure to sell fast. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/01/11
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
STANDARD PAINT
POWER REAR WINDOWS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
CHROME ACCESSORY PACKAGE
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats