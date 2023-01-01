$46,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Location
MGM Ford Lincoln
3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5
855-996-3026
$46,895
+ taxes & licensing
66,286KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1V2NR2CA5JC520852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,286 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
DEEP BLACK PEARL
PURE WHITE
R-LINE PACKAGE
TITAN BLACK
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Captain's Package
Rear Collision Mitigation
REFLEX SILVER METALLIC
PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC
TOURMALINE BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
FORTANA RED METALLIC
TITANIUM BEIGE METALLIC
Perforated Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
SHETLAND GREY/BLACK
KURKUMA YELLOW METALLIC
GLODEN OAK/BLACK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From MGM Ford Lincoln
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan 18,797 KM $41,895 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer 24,748 KM $91,895 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW 5,532 KM $129,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email MGM Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MGM Ford Lincoln
3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,895
+ taxes & licensing
MGM Ford Lincoln
855-996-3026
2018 Volkswagen Atlas