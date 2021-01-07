2019 Buick Encore

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.