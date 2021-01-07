Menu
2019 Buick Encore

14,287 KM

Details Description Features

$24,887

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
AWD Preferred BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

14,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6487800
  • Stock #: 15253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,287 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $34,51714,287 KMThis 2019 Buick Encore AWD Preferred is powered by a turbocharged 1.4L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Encore is equipped with a rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, stability control, steering wheel mounted controls, keyless entry, power adjustable driver seat, traction control, intermittent wipers, heated exterior mirrors & much more. This Buick carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

