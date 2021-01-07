+ taxes & licensing
**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $34,51714,287 KMThis 2019 Buick Encore AWD Preferred is powered by a turbocharged 1.4L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Encore is equipped with a rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, stability control, steering wheel mounted controls, keyless entry, power adjustable driver seat, traction control, intermittent wipers, heated exterior mirrors & much more. This Buick carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!
