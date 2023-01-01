$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
110,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10071846
- Stock #: 36624A
- VIN: 1GCPYFED0KZ265313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 36624A
- Mileage 110,823 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Additional Features
Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6