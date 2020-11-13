2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Take home this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel urethane
Defogger rear-window electric
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Seat trim cloth
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Door locks power
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Door handles body-colour
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Brake lining wear indicator
Taillamps LED with signature
Transmission 8-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser fo...
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Keyless open and start
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Exhaust single outlet
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8 diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Android Aut...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An ...
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Driver Information Centre 4.2 diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Air conditioning single-zone manual semi-automatic
Windows power rear express down
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Windows power front passenger express down
Engine 2.7L Turbo (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (Not available with (Z71) Z71 Off-Road Package.)
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Durabed pickup bed
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
USB ports 2 (first row) located on instrument panel
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Tires 265/65R18SL all-season blackwall
Tire spare 265/70R17SL all-season blackwall
Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Bumper rear (Body colour.)
Fog lamps front LED
Bumper front (Body-colour.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.)
Steering column lock control electrical
USB ports dual charge-only (2nd row)
Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Wheel 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black.)
