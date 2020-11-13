2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Steering wheel urethane

Defogger rear-window electric

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Seat trim cloth

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Door locks power

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

CornerStep rear bumper

Glass deep-tinted

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Door handles body-colour

Capless Fuel Fill

Automatic Stop/Start

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Rear seat reminder

Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)

Compass located in instrument cluster

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Brake lining wear indicator

Taillamps LED with signature

Transmission 8-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connecti...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser fo...

OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Keyless open and start

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Exhaust single outlet

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8 diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Android Aut...

Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An ...

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Driver Information Centre 4.2 diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Air conditioning single-zone manual semi-automatic

Windows power rear express down

Windows power front drivers express up/down

Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Windows power front passenger express down

Engine 2.7L Turbo (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (Not available with (Z71) Z71 Off-Road Package.)

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Durabed pickup bed

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

USB ports 2 (first row) located on instrument panel

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Tires 265/65R18SL all-season blackwall

Tire spare 265/70R17SL all-season blackwall

Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum

Black Bowtie (front grille)

Bumper rear (Body colour.)

Fog lamps front LED

Bumper front (Body-colour.)

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.)

Steering column lock control electrical

USB ports dual charge-only (2nd row)

Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt

Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Wheel 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare