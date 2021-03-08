Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

88,784 KM

Details Description Features

$64,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4x4 Crew Cab LT Diesel Leather BCam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4x4 Crew Cab LT Diesel Leather BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 6648809
  2. 6648809
  3. 6648809
  4. 6648809
  5. 6648809
  6. 6648809
  7. 6648809
  8. 6648809
  9. 6648809
  10. 6648809
  11. 6648809
  12. 6648809
  13. 6648809
  14. 6648809
  15. 6648809
  16. 6648809
  17. 6648809
  18. 6648809
  19. 6648809
  20. 6648809
  21. 6648809
  22. 6648809
  23. 6648809
  24. 6648809
  25. 6648809
  26. 6648809
Contact Seller

$64,887

+ taxes & licensing

88,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6648809
  • Stock #: 15313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 15313
  • Mileage 88,784 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $84,52588,784 KMThis 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4x4 Crew Cab LT is powered by a 6.6L diesel engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Silverado is equipped with leather bucket seats, rear view camera, stability control, keyless entry, heated exterior mirrors, leather steering wheel, adjustable steering column & much more. This Chevrolet carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2009 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 75,965 KM
$15,887 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 4x4 Me...
 63,764 KM
$75,887 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 78,979 KM
$36,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory