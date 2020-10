2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Remote Keyless Entry CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Body-colour door handles Body colour bodyside mouldings Exterior Front Halogen Fog Lamps Seating Rear 60/40 folding bench seat

Additional Features Leather-wrapped steering wheel Cloth Seat Trim 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Rear wheelhouse liners Exhaust Brake Remote Vehicle Starter System High Idle Switch Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror deep-tinted glass Dual-zone automatic climate control HD Radio 6-Speaker Audio System Transmission: HD 6-Speed Automatic w/OD ELECTRONIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE Standard Suspension Package Preferred Equipment Group 1LT Pickup box Integrated Trailer Brake Controller GVWR: 5216 kgs Trailering equipment GVWR: 4899 kgs Remote Locking Tailgate Electric Rear-Window Defogger SiriusXM Single-slot CD/MP3 player 4.2' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre 110-Volt AC Power Outlet Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column Driver & Front Passenger Visors EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate 150 AMPS ALTERNATOR Digital Steering Assist Engine: Vortec 6.0L VVT V8 SFI FlexFuel Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable Wheels: 18' Chromed Aluminum Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System 1-Piece Radiator Grille & Fr Bumper Opening Cover Engine: Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package Black Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/Bowtie Logo CAPPED FUEL FILL Chevrolet 4G LTE Chevrolet Connected Access Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System Dual Heavy-Duty 70 Amp Battery Driver 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster Spare 18' x 8' Full-Size Steel Wheel Transmission: Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic w/OD

