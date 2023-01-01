2019 Chevrolet Suburban

Telematics

BLACK

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE Includes (GU6) 3.42 rear axle ratio (JL1) Trailer brake controller and (Z85) Suspension Package. 4WD models also include (NQH) 2-speed active Transfer case.)

TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER

TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE

ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS

POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT

Active aero shutters front

Assist handles 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats

Climate control tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers

Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable

Steering power

Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Windshield style acoustic laminated glass

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Liftgate rear manual

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Steering column Tilt-Wheel

Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual

Battery 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating

Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil

Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator

Fascia front body-colour

Transfer case active single-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Windows power all express down front express up

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel

Driver Information Centre 4.2 diagonal multi-colour

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...

Assist steps Black (Deleted when (RVQ) Assist step kit Black LPO or (VXH) Assist step kit Chrome LPO are ordered.)

Fascia rear body-colour

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and colour keyed driver mirror includes spotter mirror

Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) aluminum with high-polished finish

Audio system feature single-slot CD/MP3 player

Audio system 8 diagonal colour touch-screen with Chevrolet Infotainment AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with t...

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Bluetooth for phone is deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser...

Console floor with storage area cup holders and auxiliary jack (Not available with (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seat.)

Power outlets 5 auxiliary 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel console back of console 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered the outlet on the back of the console is deleted.)

Radio HD (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)

Remote Keyless Entry extended-range

Seat third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench fold flat

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and cruise controls Includes Driver Information Centre controls

Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH VINYL (1FL) OR PREMIUM CLOTH (1FL AND 1LS) 3-PASSENGER includes 6-way power driver and 2 way front passenger seat adjuster driver and front passenger power lumbar control and power reclining centre fold-down ...

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc VAC power with Brake Assist

GVWR 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)

Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)