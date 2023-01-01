$42,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Suburban
LS
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
159,626KM
Used
VIN 1GNSKGEC7KR184471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6265A
- Mileage 159,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call for more information!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Hill start assist
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Trailer Sway Control
Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Vehicle Start
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
BLACK
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE Includes (GU6) 3.42 rear axle ratio (JL1) Trailer brake controller and (Z85) Suspension Package. 4WD models also include (NQH) 2-speed active Transfer case.)
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN WITH CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with...
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT
Active aero shutters front
Assist handles 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Climate control tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable
Steering power
Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield style acoustic laminated glass
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Liftgate rear manual
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Steering column Tilt-Wheel
Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Battery 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Fascia front body-colour
Transfer case active single-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Windows power all express down front express up
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Driver Information Centre 4.2 diagonal multi-colour
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Assist steps Black (Deleted when (RVQ) Assist step kit Black LPO or (VXH) Assist step kit Chrome LPO are ordered.)
Fascia rear body-colour
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and colour keyed driver mirror includes spotter mirror
Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) aluminum with high-polished finish
Audio system feature single-slot CD/MP3 player
Audio system 8 diagonal colour touch-screen with Chevrolet Infotainment AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with t...
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Bluetooth for phone is deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser...
Console floor with storage area cup holders and auxiliary jack (Not available with (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seat.)
Power outlets 5 auxiliary 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel console back of console 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered the outlet on the back of the console is deleted.)
Radio HD (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
Remote Keyless Entry extended-range
Seat third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench fold flat
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and cruise controls Includes Driver Information Centre controls
Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH VINYL (1FL) OR PREMIUM CLOTH (1FL AND 1LS) 3-PASSENGER includes 6-way power driver and 2 way front passenger seat adjuster driver and front passenger power lumbar control and power reclining centre fold-down ...
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc VAC power with Brake Assist
GVWR 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 trailering receiver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
