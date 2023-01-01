$CALL+ tax & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth w/1LT
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10137543
- Stock #: 36696A
- VIN: 1GNEVGKW9KJ231601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Seating
7-Passenger Seating
Interior
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Additional Features
Tires: P255/65R18 AS BW
Preferred Equipment Group 1LT
SiriusXM
3.49 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT
GVWR: 6160 lbs
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment AM/FM w/8' Screen
Wheels: 18' Bright Silver Painted Aluminum
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6