2019 Chevrolet Traverse

37,488 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth w/1LT

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth w/1LT

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10137543
  Stock #: 36696A
  VIN: 1GNEVGKW9KJ231601

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Interior Colour Jet Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 37,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

Seating

7-Passenger Seating

Interior

Premium Cloth Seat Trim

Additional Features

Tires: P255/65R18 AS BW
Preferred Equipment Group 1LT
SiriusXM
3.49 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT
GVWR: 6160 lbs
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment AM/FM w/8' Screen
Wheels: 18' Bright Silver Painted Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

